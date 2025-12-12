Peruvian man in ICE custody for hit & run that sent Everett woman airborne

EVERETT, Mass. — A Peruvian national is in ICE custody after a hit-and-run crash in Everett that sent a 63-year-old woman flying nearly 80 feet.

The victim was struck in a crosswalk on Broadway near Summer Street Sunday morning shortly before 8.

She was rushed to Mass General Hospital with a brain bleed and significant injuries.

Witnesses said the Acura that struck her did not stop and drove into the oncoming lane before fleeing.

Everett Police quickly caught up with 23-year-old Brando Sanchez-Diaz at a home on Gledhill Ave, about a mile away from the scene.

A police report said Sanchez-Diaz broke traffic laws less than three months ago.

He’s been picked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is now awaiting removal proceedings.

“I don’t understand how these people just away with this stuff. Why was he driving? I don’t get it,” said Lisa Cruz, who lives near the crash scene. “I hope he still pays for what he’s done.”

An ICE spokesperson told Boston 25 News Sanchez-Diaz entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was released under the Biden administration’s “catch and release” policy.

“Catch and release” is commonly used to describe the practice of releasing apprehended migrants into the U.S. to await their immigration court hearings as an alternative to detention.

“Diaz-Sanchez clearly represents a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director David Wesling. “Unfortunately, due to the sanctuary policies in the state, Diaz-Sanchez was ordered released on bond to potentially reoffend.”

Boston 25 News is working to learn more about a previous arrest involving Sanchez-Diaz that reportedly happened in Boston.

The Everett Police report acknowledged that recent run in with the law:

“A check of Brando’s fingerprints after booking showed he was previously fingerprinted under the name Deyvis Diaz-Sanchez… Deyvis still has no license and was charged on 9/20/2025 for two counts of reckless operations, 2 counts of unlicensed operation and 2 counts of fail to stop/yield.”

The report said the victim in Sunday’s hit and run “was struck and went up over the hood into the windshield and her body can be seen higher than the roof of the Acura on camera.”

An empty shopping cart was found on the sidewalk near where she landed on the concrete and a sneaker was located farther down the street.

Investigators have not yet provided an update on her condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

