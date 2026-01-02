Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Roxbury, Boston police say.

According to police, around 5:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 16 Akron Street to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the incident, homicide detectives were called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

