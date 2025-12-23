Person struck, killed by train in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a train in Clinton on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly collision, involving a CSX train, happened on the tracks near Sterling Road just after 12:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the railroad company.

The name of the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead. There were no reported injuries to CSX crew members.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation," the company added.

There were no additional details immediately available.

