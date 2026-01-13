Person smashes Orange Line train window, officials say

BOSTON — The MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say damaged an Orange Line train.

The person Transit Police are looking for allegedly smashed out a train window around 10 a.m., on December 13. The incident took place between Mass Ave. and Chinatown, according to officials.

Police released photos of the person they’re looking for, Monday.

Police looking for person they say damaged train Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

If you recognize this person, you’re asked to reach out to the MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

Police looking for person they say damaged train Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group