Person shot in Dorchester

BOSTON — A person was shot on Monday night on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

Boston police say they responded to the area of 471 Blue Hill Avenue for a person shot around 7:23 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, as there’s no word on any arrests at this time.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

