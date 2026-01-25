Person of interest detained as police investigate incident in Carver

CARVER, Mass. — The Carver Police Department has announced that it is investigating an incident that occurred on Silva Street.

According to their Facebook page, the incident does not appear to be “a random act, and there is no threat to the public.”

At this time, a person of interest has been detained, and Silva Street remains closed.

Police also ask that you avoid the area while the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

