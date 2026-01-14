Person hit by MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A person was hit by an MBTA bus in South Boston late Tuesday night.

Boston police told Boston 25 News the collision happened around 10:15 in the area of Old Colony Ave at Dorchester Street.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition or how the crash happened.

Boston 25 News has reached out to MBTA transit police for more information.

