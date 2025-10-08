Local

Person airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving motorcycle in Danvers

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
A person is hurt after a serious motor-vehicle crash in Danvers.

According to police, around 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Sylvan Street and Adams Street involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken by a helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The intersection remained closed for several hours for investigators. The roadway reopened shortly before 4:00 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

