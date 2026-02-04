‘Peephole’ burglar: Quincy man arrested in break-in at Dorchester apartment, police say

Police have arrested a Quincy man who is accused of breaking into a Dorchester apartment and placing black tape over the apartment door peephole.

George Williams, 37, of Quincy was charged with breaking and entering at night and trespassing, police said in a statement on Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering in progress at an apartment building located at 1220 Adams Street in Dorchester. Police were provided with a description of the suspect.

When officers arrived, they saw a man in the lobby of the apartment building who matched the suspect’s description.

Police said the man was later identified as Williams. He was detained while officers investigated.

Officers spoke with three residents of the targeted apartment. They reported being awakened by someone inside their home turning off circuit breakers that controlled the apartment’s lighting.

The residents told police they came out of their bedrooms and saw an unknown Black man wearing a black puffer jacket inside the apartment, moving items around, police said. They reported that they did not know the man.

The residents also told police that they recognized the suspect from an encounter the previous day, during which he allegedly placed black tape over their apartment door peephole.

When confronted at that time, the man reportedly stated he was at the wrong address. Police said the residents advised officers that black tape had once again been placed over their peephole and was discovered when they exited the apartment to speak with responding officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

