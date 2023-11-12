Pedestrian struck, killed by tractor-trailer on I-95/I-93 interchange in Canton

CANTON, Mass — A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

According to state police, the accident happened on I-95 Southbound at Route 93, Exit 26, in Canton shortly before noon.

Heavy traffic was reported in both directions around the area and police from Framingham and Foxboro assisted on the scene as well as the State Police Crash Reconstruction team.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

