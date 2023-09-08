Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a serious pedestrian crash in Boston.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 430 Stuart Street around 12:12 a.m. for someone struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and the fatal collision team were notified and responded, police said.

The investigation into this is ongoing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

