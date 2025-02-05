Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by car in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, NH — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Hudson police officers responded to Robinson Road around 5:20 a.m. for the crash, according to the police department.

Brianna Cormier, 29, was rushed by a medical helicopter to Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hermel Grenier, 76, of Londonderry, NH hit Cormier as he was driving south on Robinson Road, Hudson police said.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

