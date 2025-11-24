Peabody community celebrates, honors late teen with bench dedication

PEABODY, Mass. — A bench was dedicated in the name of Jason Bernard at Samuel Brown School in Peabody this weekend to honor the teen who died earlier this year.

Jason Bernard’s family chose to dedicate the bench at his elementary school, where he had more positive memories, in hopes that it will remind students to stop bullying others.

Jason Bernard died by suicide in May after being constantly bullied at his middle school, according to his family.

Jason Bernard’s family hopes the bench will serve as a reminder to students to stop bullying others. The city and school district were involved in the bench dedication.

