‘Paul Tracey is our hero’: Sea of blue in Waltham as thousands gather for officer’s funeral

WALTHAM, Mass. -- The streets of Waltham were transformed into a sea of blue on Friday as thousands of law enforcement officials from across the United States gathered for Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey’s funeral service.

Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. He lost his life when authorities say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a National Grid worksite on Totten Pond Road last week.

A procession escorting Tracey to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church began at 9:30 a.m. and it traveled along Moody Street, Main Street, and onto Trapelo Road, where crowds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder and looked on as motorcycles officers rode alongside the hearse en route to the funeral.

Tracey’s casket, draped in an American flag, was carried into the church as officers from many different departments saluted.

Paul Tracey’s brother, Jimmy Tracey, delivered words of remembrance during the hours-long mass, calling the beloved officer a “hero.”

“Paul Tracey is our hero. A hero is someone who faces danger, has integrity, bravery, and strength. That is what police officers do every day,” Jimmy told the huge crowd that packed into the church. “Paul lost his life in the line of duty doing what he loved most, protecting and serving the citizens of Waltham, and he’s leaving behind a great legacy for the rest of us to follow.”

After the funeral service concluded, Tracey’s casket was carried out of the church and loaded into the awaiting hearse for a procession that stopped at the Waltham Police Department before continuing to Tracey’s final place of rest.

Fellow officers, firefighters, members of the public, and a National Grid truck assembled at the station as Tracey passed by his place of work one final time.

On Thursday, hundreds attended Tracey’s wake at the same church, where Tracey and his wife were both baptized, and then married, and their children were also baptized there.

The City of Waltham urged the public to line the streets from the funeral home to the church hours before the mass was slated to begin.

Schools in Waltham closed Friday in anticipation of the large turnout for Tracey’s funeral.

Remembering Roderick Jacksom: Saturday services set for National Grid worker killed in Waltham hit-and-run crash

Funeral services for Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker who also died in the crash, will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Saint Paul AME Church in Cambridge. Jackson’s family has invited the public to attend. A funeral service will follow.

Simon, with several visible lacerations, appeared in front of a judge last week in Waltham District Court, where he was arraigned on charges including two counts of manslaughter, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, among a slew of other offenses.

Investigators are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to it to contact police.

