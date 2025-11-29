Patriots sign RB Craig Reynolds to practice squad, release RB Rushawn Baker

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have signed veteran running back Craig Reynolds to their practice squad and released Rushawn Baker, the team announced.

Reynolds, 29, was released by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, has previously played for several NFL teams, including Washington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Detroit. He has played in 60 regular-season games with two starts, accumulating 658 rushing yards on 154 attempts for one touchdown, along with 25 receptions for 258 yards.

Baker, 22, signed by the New York Giants as a rookie free agent out of Elon. He joined the Patriots’ practice squad on October 28, after being released by the Giants in August.

The Patriots are set to face the Giants on Monday night, December 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group