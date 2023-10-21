Patriots rule out 3, list 16 as questionable vs Bills

May want to grab your reading glasses. It will take you some time to parse through the New England Patriots’ injury report the team released Friday.

The Patriots officially ruled out three players and listed a further 16 players as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive lineman Riley Reiff, outside linebacker Josh Uche and edge rusher Keion White will not take the field Sunday. Uche and White (Foot, Concussion) both suffered their injuries during New England’s Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Reiff missed Sunday’s loss with a knee injury, a new ailment than the one that saw him land on injured reserve after the preseason finale.

Here is the full list of players listed as questionable:

C David Andrews (ankle)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

WR DeMario Douglas (concussion)

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

OL Mike Onwenu (ankle)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

G Cole Strange (knee)

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

DB Cody Davis (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (foot)

DL Trey Flowers (foot)

DL Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DB Jack Jones (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Although their gameday status is up in the air, Hunter and Brown both returned to practice as limited participants.

While it may seem to be an intimidating list, it’s actually a lighter injury report than the beginning of the week. Safety Jabrill Peppers and runningback Rhamondre Stevenson were removed from the injury report after appearing on it earlier this week.

The Patriots and Bills will kickoff at 1:00 p.m at Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

