Patriots players bring holiday joy to young patients at Franciscan Children’s

Running on only a few hours of sleep after their hard‑fought win over the Baltimore Ravens, five New England Patriots players traded the field for something more meaningful.

Marte Mapu, K’Lavon Chaisson, Dell Pettus, Julian Ashby and Craig Woodson spent the day handing out toys at Franciscan Children’s.

They also signed autographs, and helped kids decorate gingerbread houses, filling the hospital halls with laughter and excitement.

The visit ended on an especially heartwarming note as the players joined staff in cheering for Baby Jadiel of Chelsea, who—after 81 days in hospitals—is finally heading home today, just in time for the holidays.

