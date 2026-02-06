Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wins AP Assistant Coach of the Year

New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels is the 2025 AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

.@Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is the AP Assistant Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/8q0D42bjvO — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

McDaniels, making his 10th Super Bowl appearance, has heightened the Patriots’ offense this year, helping second-year quarterback Drake Maye elevate his game and aiding him in the MVP conversation.

This is the first time McDaniels has won the award. The Patriots are set to take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, February 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

