Patriots make history after becoming 1st team to be flexed out of Monday Night Football

NEW YORK (AP/BOSTON 25) — The Eagles-Seahawks game in Week 15 has become the first NFL game flexed to Monday night, while the Chiefs-Patriots became the first game to be flexed out.

The league moved the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots to 1 p.m. on Sunday to put Philadelphia at Seattle on prime-time television on Dec. 18.

The decision to bump the contest out of primetime marks the first time the NFL has ever changed a scheduled Monday night game during the regular season.

The fanfare of Travis Kelce and a possible appearance from his rumored pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium wasn’t enough to save the game after New England dipped to 2-9 on the season last week with a loss to the New York Giants, bringing their record to the worst it’s been since 1993.

New England also boasts the second-worst offense in the entire NFL, averaging an anemic 13.5 points per game.

The NFL also announced a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the early game. The Pittsburgh Steelers play at the Indianapolis Colts in the afternoon. The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions face off in prime time.

This is the first year the NFL has allowed the possibility to flex games in and out of Monday nights between Weeks 12 and 17. A decision on Monday games must be made at least 12 days before kickoff.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group