Patriots legend Tom Brady hands out Shake Shack to Delta customers at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Patriots legend Tom Brady was back in New England this week, but it wasn’t to play football, it was to hand out burgers.

On Thursday, Tom Brady surprised Delta customers in Boston to help celebrate Delta’s and Shake Shack’s first-of-its-kind in-flight partnership.

In December, Delta Airlines rolled out its Shake Shack offering to first-class customers on flights over 900 miles. Due to its success, the offering is now being expanded to four other airports including Atlanta (ATL), Los Angeles (LAX), New York City (LGA,) and Seattle (SEA).

Brady greeted customers and handed out fresh-off-the-grill Shack Burgers, bringing an unexpected treat to Delta fliers and those passing through the terminal.

The Shake Shack was a hit, with 100+ burgers accounted for in under 30 minutes.

At the end of the day, Brady also gifted Delta employees a signed Patriots jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

