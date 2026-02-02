Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski surprises retired Marine with trip to Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski teamed up with the United Services Automobile Association and the Marine Corps Association to deliver a Gronk-style surprise to a retired Marine ahead of the Super Bowl.

The unsuspecting honoree, Capt. Eddie Peña, was invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ facility under the impression that he would be giving a presentation on behalf of the Marine Corps Association.

Instead, Peña walked into an empty room — only to be shocked moments later when Gronkowski appeared.

The surprise didn’t stop there.

Peña learned that his new favorite player — now tied with Tom Brady — was gifting him a once-in-a-lifetime experience: two tickets and a trip to the Super Bowl in the Bay Area. Peña will attend the game alongside his son, Gian, marking his first-ever Super Bowl.

Following the reveal, Gronkowski and Peña spent time together touring the Buccaneers’ facility, sharing laughs, swapping stories, and even bonding over protein shakes while reliving some of Gronk’s favorite memories in Tampa.

“I have so much respect for all of our veterans,” Gronkowski said. “Coming back to Tampa with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to surprise Marine Corps veteran Eddie Peña with a trip to the Super Bowl, Gronk style, was such a privilege, and his reaction was priceless. Having the chance to tour the Bucs’ facility together, relive some memories, and create new ones for Eddie is what Salute to Service is all about.”

Edwin “Eddie” Peña served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps (1991–2011), retiring with the rank of Captain.

His career began as an enlisted Marine out of Parris Island, South Carolina, where he served as a Stinger Missile gunner, team leader, and section leader. Peña later became a commissioned officer in 2001 after earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado.

A decorated combat veteran, Peña deployed to Iraq during the initial invasion as a Platoon Commander and returned during Operation Iraqi Freedom II as a Company Executive Officer. His service also included deployments across the Mediterranean, Bosnia, Somalia, and a final tour in Okinawa, Japan.

Peña earned his master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and completed his “payback” tour at Marine Corps Systems Command, serving as a project officer for satellite communications.

After retiring from the Marines, Peña transitioned into the private sector and later moved to Tampa in 2014, where he founded his own company and now serves as CEO. He remains active with the Marine Corps Association, which nominated him for the Super Bowl surprise in partnership with USAA.

Now a proud Buccaneers fan, Peña says Tom Brady had long been his favorite player — but after meeting Gronkowski, “they might be tied.”

Peña and his son will also meet Gronk again — along with other current and former NFL legends — at the USAA Salute to Service Lounge before heading into the Super Bowl.

