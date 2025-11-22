Patriots elevate DT Jeremiah Pharms to active roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have elevated defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster, the team announced.

The 29-year-old originally joined the Patriots on July 19, 2022, after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL. He spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in 2023.

Pharms was released by the Patriots on September 6, but was re-signed to the practice squad just a few days later on September 9.

Over the last two seasons, he has played in 28 games, starting five of them, and recorded 42 total tackles and 2 sacks.

The Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

