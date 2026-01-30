Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to travel with the team for Super Bowl LX

FOXBORO, Mass. — He won’t be calling plays during Super Bowl LX next Sunday but the New England Patriots will receive a lift as defensive coordinator Terrell Williams travels with the team for the first time in months.

Before practice on Thursday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will travel with the team to Santa Clara with the rest of the team.

Williams, 51, has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer this season and has stepped away from his regular duties to focus on his health.

“He’s excited about traveling with us. We’re excited about having him,” Vrabel said before practice on Thursday.

Williams has still been around the Patriots facility during the winter but inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has stepped into the shoes of interim defensive coordinator. The 37-year-old coach has the defensive unit playing its best football in January, only allowing a combined 26 points to their three postseason opponents.

“So excited for him to be able to go with us, excited for him to be able to experience everything that we went through. … He deserves the victory for this upcoming match. So we’re looking forward to getting that for him," Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson said Thursday.

Williams joined the Patriots this past offseason after serving as defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions.

Williams worked on Vrabel’s coaching staff in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023. In 2022, he helped the Titans finish first in the NFL in rushing defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

