Patriots 2025 free agency tracker: Ex-Titans pass rusher signing big deal, veteran traded away

By Boston 25 News Staff
Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Harold Landry III #58 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after a sack on Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL offseason ramps into high gear this week as teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday.

The 2025 league year officially begins on Wednesday, when players can sign with new teams.

The New England Patriots, under new head coach Mike Vrabel, have already been active.

See an updated list of signings and trades made by the Patriots:

Monday, March 10, 2025:

The Patriots trade veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, a four-year starter in New England, to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Godchaux racked up 250 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his time with the Patriots.

Sunday, March 9, 2025:

The Patriots are signing former Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry to a three-year, $43.5 million deal, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Landry, 28, was a standout at Boston College from 2014-17. He later played under Vrable in Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Harold Landry III #58 of the Tennessee Titans sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In six NFL seasons, Landry has tallied 50.5 sacks, 397 total tackles, 102 quarterback hits, and 70 tackles for a loss.

Landry’s best season came in 2021, when he recorded 12 sacks.

Sunday, March 9, 2025:

The Patriots re-sign veteran tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year, $5 million deal with a max value of $7 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In his first season in New England in 2024, Hooper caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler is just 24 catches away from reaching 500 career receptions.

This list will be updated as the Patriots make moves in free agency.

