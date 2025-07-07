Passenger on flight bound for Boston dies following medical emergency

BOSTON — A passenger on a flight into Boston died Monday after they experienced a medical emergency as it approached Logan Airport.

A passenger on JetBlue Flight B6502 from Phoenix to Boston suffered a medical emergency as it neared landing at Logan, a spokesperson with the airline told Boston 25 News.

EMTs met the flight on thr ground and transported the passenger to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

