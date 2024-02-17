Parts of Orange line suspended this weekend to perform ‘critical’ work

BOSTON — Parts of the Orange line are suspended this weekend to allow workers to perform ‘critical’ work.

Service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations all day beginning Saturday, February 17 through Sunday, February 18.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles..

The Commuter Rail will provide free rides between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

This service charge is in place for crews to perform critical signal improvement work, the MBTA says.

The commuter rail will be operating on a weekend schedule on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Holiday weekend passes will be available for purchase for the commuter rail for Saturday through Monday for $10.

The orange line is set to reopen on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group