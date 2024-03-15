BOSTON — Orange Line service between Jackson Square and North Station will be suspended all day from start to end of service for four days from March 18-21, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses will replace Orange Line service from Jackson Square to North Station during this time, the MBTA said in a statement on Friday.

The service change will occur to allow crews to perform “critical work” to upgrade infrastructure, according to the MBTA. The work will be done as part of the Track Improvement Program, to improve reliability and provide a safer ride.

Parts of Orange Line to be suspended from March 18-21 to perform ‘critical track work’ (MBTA)

Information is available at mbta.com/alerts. Riders can also learn more at mbta.com/TrackProgram. Travel alternatives during this service change are below:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Jackson Square and Back Bay for riders to connect to the Commuter Rail toward South Station. Shuttle buses will also stop at Copley Station on the Green Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station.

One accessible van will be stationed at Tufts Medical Center station and will operate between Back Bay, Copley, Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Park Street, and Arlington to assist riders in making the challenging Orange-to-Green-Line connection.

There will be free fares at Jackson Square and Back Bay stations with the fare gates open. There will also be free fares at Copley inbound/eastbound on the Green Line with the fare gates open.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

“The important work accomplished during this Orange Line service suspension means riders will experience a more reliable trip with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems,” the MBTA statement said. “Riders will also be provided with a safer ride as a result of this state of good repair work.”

“The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service. We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system,” the statement said.

For more information, visit mbta.com, or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

