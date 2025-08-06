Part of I-495 in Merrimack Valley closed after truck rolls over, spills trash

ANDOVER, Mass. — A busy stretch of Interstate 495 in the Merrimack Valley was closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled trash ahead of the Wednesday morning rush.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway at mile marker 97.2 in Andover, according to MassDOT.

As a result of the wreck, MassDOT said authorities shut down the ramp from I-93 southbound to I-495 northbound.

Traffic was being diverted via I-93 northbound.

“This closure is expected to impact the morning commute,” MassDOT warned. “Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

Video from the scene showed the roof of the truck peeled back and garbage strewn everywhere. A skid steer loader was also spotted clearing the mess from the roadway.

Crews were working to upright the truck.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

