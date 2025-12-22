Palmer fire sends firefighter to hospital

PALMER, Mass. — A firefighter was transported to a local hospital following a morning fire in Palmer.
The fire happened on Pine Street shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Palmer Fire Department.
One firefighter that responded to the scene was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.
Large flames can be seen shooting out of the structure in a photo posted to social media by the Palmer Fire Department.
Fire crews from multiple departments responded to put the fire out, officials say.
No word on the cause of the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
