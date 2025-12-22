Palmer fire sends firefighter to hospital

PALMER, Mass. — A firefighter was transported to a local hospital following a morning fire in Palmer.

The fire happened on Pine Street shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Palmer Fire Department.

One firefighter that responded to the scene was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Large flames can be seen shooting out of the structure in a photo posted to social media by the Palmer Fire Department.

Palmer fire Flames shoot out the top story of a two-family home on Pine Street in Palmer. Photo Credit: Palmer Fire Department

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to put the fire out, officials say.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

