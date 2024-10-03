Package thieves targeting new iPhone deliveries in two Mass. towns

WESTON, Mass — Prime for the picking—Police departments across Massachusetts said porch pirates are now bobbing for Apple iPhones. Mike Forti, Detective Lt. with the Weston Police Department said they’re figuring out where and when packages with the phones are being dropped off.

Security footage from a home on Bucksin Drive in Weston Tuesday showed a man dressed in all black, his face covered by a mask, sunglasses, and a helmet walking up to a home. The suspect can be seen carefully looking through a group of packages, then grabbing the one holding the iPhone.

One neighbor said packages had been stolen in that area before.

Forti said they talk with surrounding police departments and think a group is working together, accessing iPhone delivery information.

“They have access through criminal enterprises they utilize the dark web they utilize nefarious websites and means to access these lists and then they know where and when an iPhone is going to show up at your home,” he said.

A man who lives on Longfellow Rd in Needham said his doorbell camera captured a man on a moped driving by his home multiple times on September 17th. He said the third time the suspect came around he stole the package with his new iPhone.

Boston 25 walked up and down the street and could see several packages out in the open on people’s doorsteps.

“Yeah fine you can go to the store but it’s just very easy to get pkgs delivered and you’d hope that there’s not degenerates out there just coming and stealing pkgs off your doorstep,” said Mike Flynn, Needham.

Forti said if caught the suspect will be charged with larceny greater than $1,200 plus other charges because stealing mail is a federal crime.

With the holidays coming up, he suggests people pick up expensive packages.

“We advise people to have these iPhones or any high-value items shipped to a secure location, you can easily have your iPhone sent to a UPS store, whole foods, amazon locations things like that so it will be in a secure facility and you’ll have to sign for it,” he said.

