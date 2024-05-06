Open Streets Boston returns

Saturday kicked off Open Streets Boston in Dorchester. One mile of Dorchester Ave was shut down to cars and filled with vendors, music, games, and more.

" I love working with a lot of fabric I like vibrant colors,” said Wendy Matthews, Insideout Creations.

Matthews said she handmakes jewelry, headscarves, and art. She said she doesn’t own a storefront, so she relies on community events like Open Streets Boston to meet customers.

Shana Bryant is the lead organizer for Open Streets Boston and said she was expecting 8-10 thousand people to stop by.

“[We have] vendors, non-profits for our resource row, brick and mortars are going to be out, DJ’s, live paint parties, face painters, balloon artists,” said Bryant.

Including Angel Diaz, a pole instructor for Boston Pole Fitness.

“It’s a very specialized form of strength it’s very functional,” said Diaz.

The event takes place once a month in a different Boston Neighborhood.

“It’s awesome everybody gets to come out you know the neighborhood used to be like this kind of back in the day we had block parties and stuff,” said David Downs, Dorchester.

