One person injured during shooting in Braintree neighborhood, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A daytime shooting that left one person injured in a Braintree neighborhood was not a random incident, police said Thursday night.

One person was sent to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound after the shooting in the area of Skyline Drive, police said in a statement on Facebook at 4:17 p.m.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Braintree shooting (Boston 25)

“The scene has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said Thursday night. “Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.”

Earlier Thursday afternoon, police asked the public to avoid the Skyline Drive area to allow emergency responders to operate safely and efficiently.

Braintree shooting (Boston 25)

The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation, police said.

"We appreciate the public’s cooperation as the investigation continues,“ police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

