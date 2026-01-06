One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Cambridge on Monday.
The crash occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Memorial Drive, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
One person was transported for medical treatment.
The crash forced one lane to be closed on the busy road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
