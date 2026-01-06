CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Cambridge on Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Memorial Drive, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

One person was transported for medical treatment.

The crash forced one lane to be closed on the busy road.

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Cambridge (Cambridge Fire Dept.)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group