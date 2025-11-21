One person dead following a motor-vehicle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Plymouth man has been pronounced dead after a motor-vehicle crash that shut down a road for hours.

Kingston First Responders were dispatched to 23 Main Street around 6 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle colliding with a pick-up truck.

Upon arrival, crews found the operator of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old Plymouth man, unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures from first responders and hospital staff, the man was pronounced dead.

As a result of the crash, Main Street was closed for several hours as State Police Detective assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office investigated.

“As we approach the holidays, we can’t express enough how sorry we are to the loved ones of the victim,” Kingston police wrote. “If this incident has impacted you, whether you know the victim or it resurfaces old trauma, please remember there are resources available.”

Police ask that if you have any information or media regarding the crash, please contact Kingston PD Detective Zachary Francis at 781-585-0523 x6649.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

