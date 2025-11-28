One person dead following early morning crash in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer early this morning on Interstate 95 south at mile marker 8 in North Attleborough.

The incident took place at approximately 2:30 a.m., prompting a response from Massachusetts State Police. Once on scene, troopers found the vehicle’s driver unresponsive at the scene. The driver later succumbed to their injuries.

Details regarding the identity of the deceased driver have not been released.

No further details about the tractor-trailer or its driver have been provided.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

