One person dead after running red light, colliding with vehicle in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — One person is dead in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a vehicle ran a red light and collided with four parked cars.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of South Commercial Street and Granite Street just before 4 PM.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The four parked vehicles sustained extensive damage, but fortunately, they were unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no additional injuries were reported.

The Manchester Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating the accident to determine the cause of the crash. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver or any potential factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

