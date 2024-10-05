One person dead after house fire in Bethlehem, NH

BETHLEHEM, NH — One person has died after a house fire in Bethlehem, New Hampshire on Friday night.

According to authorities firefighters were called to a home on Main Street around 10:23 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found significant fire and smoke coming from the first and second story of the single-family home.

Firefighters made entry into the home and found an individual who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld and cause of death is pending an autopsy by the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bethlehem Fire Department and the Bethlehem Police Department.

State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes.

“In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, residents should immediately exit their home and call 9-1-1,” Toomey said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

