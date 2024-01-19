One of the most popular breweries in Mass. is opening a 2nd location in a historic town

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — One of the most popular breweries in Massachusetts and all of New England announced this week that it’s opening a second location in a historic Bay State town.

Weymouth’s Vitamin Sea Brewing wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that it’s “bringing its craft beer expertise to the “vibrant and historic town of Plymouth.”

“Get ready, Plymouth! Vitamin Sea Brewing is coming soon to satisfy your thirst for exceptional craft beer,” the post read. “Stay tuned for more details, and get ready to dive into a sea of flavor and excitement!”

Vitamin Sea said that its new brewery and taproom will be located in the heart of downtown Plymouth. A March 2023 report published by Plymouth’s inspectional services department indicated the planned address was 98 Water Street.

An exact opening date for the Plymouth location has not yet been announced.

Vitamin Sea offers a wide variety of craft beers including IPAs, hop-forward ales, smooth stouts, crisp lagers, and cocktail-inspired seltzers. Their food menu features paninis, as well as a regular rotation of food trucks.

Vitamin Sea previously won Boston Magazine’s People’s Choice Vote for the best brewery in New England. Their beers have nearly 300,000 reviews on Untappd with an average rating of 4.16

The company opened its first location on Moore Road in Weymouth in 2019 in the same industrial park as Barrel House Z.

The Weymouth location will remain open for business in addition to Plymouth.

