‘One of many steps’: Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism visits schools that’ve had incidents

The Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism has announced its plan to visit 10 college campuses that have experienced antisemitic incidents.

The task force, led by member and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell, plans to follow on President Trump’s executive order to combat anti-semitism.

The task force has been made aware of allegations that schools could not prevent Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination.

Terrell plans to meet with university leadership, students, staff, local law enforcement, and community members as it gathers information about these incidents and considers whether remedial action is warranted.

“The President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and the entire Administration are committed to ensuring that no one should feel unsafe or unwelcome on campus because of their religion,” said Mr. Terrell. “The Task Force’s mandate is to bring the full force of the federal government to bear in our effort to eradicate Anti-Semitism, particularly in schools. These visits are just one of many steps this Administration is taking to deliver on that commitment.”

The 10 universities identified by the Task Force are: Columbia University; George Washington University; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; New York University; Northwestern University; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Southern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

