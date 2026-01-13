One hospitalized after wild crash on South Shore

BRAINTREE, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after crashing into a boulder on the South Shore overnight.

Braintree police responded to the reported crash on Washington Street by Hancock Avenue.

Police say the Toyota Camry was traveling south when it crossed the yellow line and crashed through a chain-link fence.

The vehicle then hit a rock wall and continued into the yard of 1150 Washington Street. It hit a large boulder before bouncing against the home, Braintree police say.

The home suffered minor damage and the building inspector was called in to check out the foundation.

The 63-year-old Braintree man behind the wheel was issued a citation for marked lanes violation and speeding. A charge of negligent operation is also being sought, Braintree police say.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group