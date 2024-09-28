Local

One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in Roxbury

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in Roxbury

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the intersection of Northampton Street and Washington Street around 3:06 p.m. for a crash between a car and a motorcycle, a department spokesperson said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police say.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read