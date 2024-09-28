One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in Roxbury

Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the intersection of Northampton Street and Washington Street around 3:06 p.m. for a crash between a car and a motorcycle, a department spokesperson said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police say.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

