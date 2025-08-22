One hospitalized after overnight shooting on Crawford Street in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Crawford Street early Friday morning, police say.

Boston police responded to the shooting just after 3:00 a.m

The victim is expected to survive, according to Boston police

No arrests have been made as of yet but the investigation is ongoing.

One hospitalized after overnight shooting in Roxbury

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

