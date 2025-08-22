One hospitalized after overnight shooting on Crawford Street in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Crawford Street early Friday morning, police say.
Boston police responded to the shooting just after 3:00 a.m
The victim is expected to survive, according to Boston police
No arrests have been made as of yet but the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
