One hospitalized after fiery crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

BOW, NH — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving one car carrying ammunition caused flames on a major New Hampshire highway.

The crash occurred near mile marker 32.2 on Interstate 93 North in Bow just before 3:00 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

An initial investigation determined a vehicle hit the center median jersey barrier, bouncing off and into another car before it careened into the woods and caught fire.

One of the three people in the car sustained “significant but non-life-threatening” injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No one inside the struck vehicle was hurt.

“All northbound lanes of Interstate 93 were shut down as the fire increased in size and then the southbound lanes were also shut down as several hundred rounds of ammunition in the vehicle started exploding,” state police said. “Fire crews arrived on scene shortly afterward and were able to contain the fire at which time the southbound lanes were reopened. The high-speed lane on the northbound side was reopened as well but the other two lanes remained shut down for a significant period of time.”

New Hampshire State Police shared photos on social media of one of the involved cars engulfed in flames.

Update: Some injuries have been reported and three vehicles are involved. pic.twitter.com/m7eN3E8eVS — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 2, 2023

One of the occupants was arrested on several warrants and additional charges may be added pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Farmer at Joshua.A.Farmer@dos.nh.gov or at (603) 227-0038.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group