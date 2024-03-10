One flown to hospital after serious motorcycle crash in Wenham

WENHAM, Mass — A man was flown to the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in Wenham Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., first responders received a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of 52 Grapevine Road.

Police and firefighters found a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with an adult male suffering from serious injuries.

The rider was transported by medical helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wenham Police Department.

Wenham Motorcycle Crash

Wenham Motorcycle Crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group