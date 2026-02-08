One firefighter injured after crews put out house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — A firefighter was injured overnight after assisting crews in putting out a fire at a home in Dorchester.

The Boston Fire Department said they were called at around 2:15 a.m. to heavy fire in the rear of a 3-family house at 667 Adams Street. A 2nd alarm was ordered.

In freezing temperatures, firefighters were able to extinguish and contain the fire to the rear porches and exterior only.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital, and no residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group