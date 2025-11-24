‘One clock out at 42 mph’ – Local police wrestle with high speeds, accidents, with souped-up Ebikes

MILFORD, Mass. — Ebikes are a relatively inexpensive and environmentally friendly way to get around, and as a result, they’re becoming very popular.

Some serious accidents are raising concerns for public safety officials.

It was a chilling sight captured on surveillance cameras in Milford as an ebike allegedly travelling over the speed limit slammed into a car after running a red light.

“The motorist waited for the green light, went to proceed, and then was on top of this person on the ebike before you could know it,” explained Police Chief Robert Tusino.

This is one of eighth serious accidents involving ebikes this year in Milford.

“I think the concept is great,” said Tusino. “I think it’s a huge boost to our environment to be able to have this option, but like anything, we have to make sure that we regulate how it’s being deployed in our cities and towns.”

Milford is now restricting them from some parks.

This all comes as the number of ebikes on the roads soars.

“The popularity has happened over the last 10 years, if not especially in the last five,” said Alex Maiella of Boston Ebikes in Brookline. “Electric bikes in general have a lower barrier to entry for a vehicle that can get you from place to place quickly.”

She believes the economic benefits at huge when you consider the cost of insuring a car and buying gas for it.

Maiella added, “It costs just pennies a day” to operate an ebike.

In Massachusetts, a rider must be 16 years old and have a driver’s license or learner’s permit.

“I think the first real step is to make sure that they’re only being driven by someone 18 or older,” said Tusino.

He’s surprised the driver of the recent accident on Main St. in Milford survived.

“Nothing short of divine intervention, because if that person falls a different way, then that person is trapped under the car and we’re having a much different story.”

Another concern is how ebikes are classified and how those parameters are enforced.

A Class One ebike is equipped with a motor that kicks in when the rider is pedaling. The top speed is twenty mph.

A Class Two ebike has a motor that is controlled by a throttle on the handle. The maximum speed is also twenty mph.

A bill on Beacon Hill would create a third class which would allow the speedometer to max out at 28 mph. This is how about 36 dozen states regular ebikes.

Tusino says the accident on Main Street highlights another big problem.

“This particular ebike was supposed to be regulated as the law states for it not to go over twenty miles per hour. It was modified that this ebike would go almost forty miles an hour.”

Boston 25 News went online and found it was easy to find sites and kits that would help an owner disable the internal controls that limit the speed capabilities.

“Now you have these juveniles getting these ebikes and modifying them to go forty mph. We had one clock out at almost 42 mph,” said Tusino.

At Boston Ebikes in Brookline, store manager Davin Kennedy says safety is a top priority.

“These ebikes are going to be just as safe as any regular bike out on the road. The only thing is education. If you lack education that we provide in our test drives, you’re going to be just as dangerous as you would on a regular bike.”

He says being safe isn’t hard at all.

“So, riding this bike with the proper helmet, being out there obeying the traffic laws, when I’m out there it’s the best way to get around the city.”

Tusino believes education is the best way to make sure young riders use ebikes safely.

He’s met with the Milford school superintendent and sponsored educational programs at the high school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group