Officials to provide more information on death of baby girl found in NH pond

New Hampshire officials on Wednesday will provide an update on the discovery of a newborn baby’s body in a pond.

WATCH LIVE:

Police found the girl’s body on Thursday evening in the Pine Island Pond near the Manchester Airport.

Investigators were not able to identify the baby’s mother - but were urging her to come forward.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella had noted that the death is considered suspicious.

Manchester police said they haven’t determined the baby girl’s cause of death but noted that just because the body was found in the pond, it doesn’t mean the birth happened in that area or that the mother is from Manchester.

Anyone with information that they believe may be helpful in this investigation is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 716-7236. Tips and related information can also be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at (603) 624-4040. Tips and related photos can also be uploaded anonymously at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group