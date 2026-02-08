Officials investigating following officer-involved shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. — An investigation is underway this morning following an officer-involved shooting in Fall River.

According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly around 12:30 a.m., State Police learned of the shooting at a residence in the city.

Massachusetts State Police said at the request of officials, they made several patrols available to respond to calls for service in the city.

Troopers assigned to the State Police Detective Unit within the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

