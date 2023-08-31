Off-duty officers and firefighter save man who collapsed at Plymouth jiu-jitsu class

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A key component of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is to relax the mind and perform under pressure.

These components were put into action on Monday night when two off-duty Plymouth Police officers and a Bourne fireman saved the life of a fellow classmate.

Sergeant Donald Reddington, Detective David Ross, and Bourne Firefighter Nick Robbins were training at the Daniel-Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Self-Defense Academy on Long Pond Road when one of their classmates, George, collapsed during an instructional period, according to Plymouth Police.

The trio initially thought their classmate was having a seizure, but realized the situation was rapidly deteriorating when he stopped breathing.

“He absolutely showed no signs of being alive, his breathing was agonal and stopped completely and he had absolutely no detectable heartbeat on our end,” Sgt. Reddington said. “We definitely had a level of worry where you’re off duty and it’s a friend.”

Sgt. Reddington and Firefighter Robbins began CPR while Detective Ross ran to a nearby gym barefoot to grab an A.E.D.

“He’s like a gazelle takes off real fast guy, rips the AED off the wall, doesn’t really have much of a conversation with the workers there and sprints all the way back down and we were able to get the AED set up, he actually on the way back turned the AED on so it would be ready by the time he got into the building,” Sgt. Reddington said.

He returned a short time later and began a cycle of shocks to his classmate. The shocks, combined with team CPR, continued until EMS arrived.

George regained his pulse and his breath thanks to their efforts.

“Having Donnie Reddington give me lifesaving breaths is now certainly off my bucket list,” George said while recovering at the hospital. “Seriously, these guys saved my life…. I don’t know how I can ever repay them.”

Plymouth Police awarded Sergeant Reddington and Detective Ross with the Department’s Life Saving Award. This will be each officer’s THIRD lifesaving medal, meaning that six lives have been saved between the two of them.

Similarly, Bourne Fire Chief David Cody says he’s aware of FF Robbins’ save and will be commending him for his actions.

