Numerous hotel family shelters to begin closing statewide on Monday

BOSTON — Starting on Monday, Massachusetts will begin closing most of the remaining hotels used as family shelters.

According to the Boston Globe, 24 of the 28 hotels that have been used as shelters will shut down on June 30, with 4 remaining open until the end of July.

Last month, Governor Healey announced that the state would begin closing down all shelters this summer and that the state was 6 months ahead of schedule for its initial plan for the end of the year.

In a statement from last month, Healey said, “A hotel is no place to raise a family, and they are the least cost-effective,” Healey said. “That’s why we implemented reforms to lower caseloads and the cost of the shelter system. We also promised to close all hotel shelters by the end of the year. I’m pleased that we are ahead of schedule, with more families getting jobs and moving to stable housing.”

Nearly two years ago, Governor Healey declared a state of emergency due to the “rapidly rising numbers of migrant families” arriving in Massachusetts that needed shelter and services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

